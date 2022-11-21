WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/19/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 19th, 2022:
Thrasher
Artist: Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Album: Rust Never Sleeps
Infant Eyes
Artist: Wayne Shorter
Album: Speak No Evil
Sing a Simple Song
Artist: Sly and the Family Stone
Album: Stand
Katie's Been Gone
Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band
Album: The Basement Tapes
Scissor People
Artist: Ty Segall and White Fence
Album: Hair
M-Train
Artist: Pylon
Album: Chomp
Even The Losers
Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Album: Damn The Torpedoes
World B. Free
Artist: Bitchin Bajas
Album: Bajascillators
Baba Drame
Artist: Bill Frisell
Album: Valentine