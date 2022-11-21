WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/19/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 19th, 2022:

Thrasher

Artist: Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Album: Rust Never Sleeps

Infant Eyes

Artist: Wayne Shorter

Album: Speak No Evil

Sing a Simple Song

Artist: Sly and the Family Stone

Album: Stand

Katie's Been Gone

Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band

Album: The Basement Tapes

Scissor People

Artist: Ty Segall and White Fence

Album: Hair

M-Train

Artist: Pylon

Album: Chomp

Even The Losers

Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Album: Damn The Torpedoes

World B. Free

Artist: Bitchin Bajas

Album: Bajascillators

Baba Drame

Artist: Bill Frisell

Album: Valentine