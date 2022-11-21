© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/19/22

Published November 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 19th, 2022:

Thrasher
Artist: Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Album: Rust Never Sleeps

Infant Eyes
Artist: Wayne Shorter
Album: Speak No Evil

Sing a Simple Song
Artist: Sly and the Family Stone
Album: Stand

Katie's Been Gone
Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band
Album: The Basement Tapes

Scissor People
Artist: Ty Segall and White Fence
Album: Hair

M-Train
Artist: Pylon
Album: Chomp

Even The Losers
Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Album: Damn The Torpedoes

World B. Free
Artist: Bitchin Bajas
Album: Bajascillators

Baba Drame
Artist: Bill Frisell
Album: Valentine

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
