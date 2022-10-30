WAMC Listening Party Playlist 10/29/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, a re-broadcast of the 2021 WAMC Frightening Party Halloween special:

Spooky

Artist: Percy Sledge

Album: Take Time to Know Her

Creature from the Black Leather Lagoon

Artist: The Cramps

Album: Stay Sick!

Flying Saucer Rock and Roll

Artist: Billy Riley and the Little Green Men

Album: Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Creature from the Sky

Artist: Bloodshot Bill

Album: Creature from the Sky (single)

Stronger Than Dirt

Artist: The Mummies

Album: Never Been Caught

Embryo/Children of the Grave

Artist: Black Sabbath

Album: Master of Reality

Bewitched

Artist: Candlemass

Album: Nightfall

Release the Bats

Artist: The Birthday Party

Album: Release the Bats

Teenage Witch

Artist: John Maus

Album: Screen Memories

The Killing Moon

Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen

Album: Ocean Rain

Werewolves of London

Artist: Warren Zevon

Album: Excitable Boy

Wild, Wild Party

Artist: Charlie Feathers

Album: Jungle Fever

Jack the Ripper

Artist: Link Wray and his Wraymen

Album: Jack the Ripper

The Goo Goo Muck

Artist: Ronnie Cook

Album: Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1