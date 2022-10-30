WAMC Listening Party Playlist 10/29/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, a re-broadcast of the 2021 WAMC Frightening Party Halloween special:
Spooky
Artist: Percy Sledge
Album: Take Time to Know Her
Creature from the Black Leather Lagoon
Artist: The Cramps
Album: Stay Sick!
Flying Saucer Rock and Roll
Artist: Billy Riley and the Little Green Men
Album: Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings
Creature from the Sky
Artist: Bloodshot Bill
Album: Creature from the Sky (single)
Stronger Than Dirt
Artist: The Mummies
Album: Never Been Caught
Embryo/Children of the Grave
Artist: Black Sabbath
Album: Master of Reality
Bewitched
Artist: Candlemass
Album: Nightfall
Release the Bats
Artist: The Birthday Party
Album: Release the Bats
Teenage Witch
Artist: John Maus
Album: Screen Memories
The Killing Moon
Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen
Album: Ocean Rain
Werewolves of London
Artist: Warren Zevon
Album: Excitable Boy
Wild, Wild Party
Artist: Charlie Feathers
Album: Jungle Fever
Jack the Ripper
Artist: Link Wray and his Wraymen
Album: Jack the Ripper
The Goo Goo Muck
Artist: Ronnie Cook
Album: Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1