WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/22/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022:

Why Can't I Be You?

Artist: The Cure

Album: Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

Crying

Artist: Roy Orbison

Album: Crying

The Long Black Veil

Artist: Johnny Cash

Album: Orange Blossom Special

Moanin' at Midnight

Artist: Howlin' Wolf

Album: Chess Masters

Just Another High

Artist: Roxy Music

Album: Siren

Realize

Artist: Codeine

Album: Dessau

Tracksuit Minotaur

Artist: Hologram Teen

Album: Between the Funk and the Fear

What are Their Names/Traction in the Rain

Artist: David Crosby

Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

On the Threshold of Liberty

Artist: Mark Isham

Album: Vapor Drawings

Heartbreak Hotel

Artist: John Cale

Album: Slow Dazzle