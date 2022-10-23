WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/22/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022:
Why Can't I Be You?
Artist: The Cure
Album: Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me
Crying
Artist: Roy Orbison
Album: Crying
The Long Black Veil
Artist: Johnny Cash
Album: Orange Blossom Special
Moanin' at Midnight
Artist: Howlin' Wolf
Album: Chess Masters
Just Another High
Artist: Roxy Music
Album: Siren
Realize
Artist: Codeine
Album: Dessau
Tracksuit Minotaur
Artist: Hologram Teen
Album: Between the Funk and the Fear
What are Their Names/Traction in the Rain
Artist: David Crosby
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name
On the Threshold of Liberty
Artist: Mark Isham
Album: Vapor Drawings
Heartbreak Hotel
Artist: John Cale
Album: Slow Dazzle