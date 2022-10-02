WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/1/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 1st, 2022:
All or Nothing at All
Artist: Pharoah Sanders
Album: Moon Child
All I Wanna Do
Artist: The Beach Boys
Album: Sunflower
The Haunt
Artist: Roky Erickson
Album: Clear Night for Love
Don’t Stop the Dance
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Boys and Girls
Nosferatu Man
Artist: Slint
Album: Spiderland
How Fun it is to Year Whip
Artist: Jeff Parker
Album: The New Breed
O, Dana
Artist: Big Star
Album: Third
Black Peter
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Workingman's Dead
Sabu Visits the Twin Cities Alone
Artist: John Prine
Album: Bruised Orange
Now is Better than Before
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Rockin’ and Romance