WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/1/22

Published October 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 1st, 2022:

All or Nothing at All
Artist: Pharoah Sanders
Album: Moon Child

All I Wanna Do
Artist: The Beach Boys
Album: Sunflower

The Haunt
Artist: Roky Erickson
Album: Clear Night for Love

Don’t Stop the Dance
Artist: Bryan Ferry
Album: Boys and Girls

Nosferatu Man
Artist: Slint
Album: Spiderland

How Fun it is to Year Whip
Artist: Jeff Parker
Album: The New Breed

O, Dana
Artist: Big Star
Album: Third

Black Peter
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Workingman's Dead

Sabu Visits the Twin Cities Alone
Artist: John Prine
Album: Bruised Orange

Now is Better than Before
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Rockin’ and Romance

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard