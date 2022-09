WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/24/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 24th, 2022:

Avalon

Artist: Roxy Music

Album: Avalon

Frozen Corn

Artist: Horald Griffiths

Album: Good Ol’ Boy

Banh Mi Ringtones

Artist: Gunn – Truscinski Duo

Album: Ocean Parkway

Pain for Pretty

Artist: Dead Moon

Album: Stranded in the Mystery Zone

Tractor Rape Chain

Artist: Guided By Voices

Album: Bee Thousand

Is It My Body

Artist: Alice Cooper

Album: Love it to Death

Bop Pills

Artist: The Cramps

Album: Stay Sick!

Walk on the Water

Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Album: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Doctor Dark/I Love You, Big Dummy

Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

Album: Lick My Decals Off Baby

Witch Hunt

Artist: Donald Byrd

Album: Street Lady