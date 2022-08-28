WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/27/22

© 2022
Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 27th, 2022:

Atlantic City
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
Album: Nebraska

Gentle On My Mind
Artist: Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell
Album: Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell

Hey! Jim
Artist: Jack Earls
Album: Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Satan’s Jeweled Crown
Artist: The Louvin Brothers
Album: Satan Is Real

Some Velvet Morning
Artist: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Album: Nancy & Lee

The Lady in the Moon
Artist: Gabo Szabo
Album: Dreams

No Gold Digger
Artist: Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Album: Arise Therefore

Cortez the Killer
Artist: Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Album: Zuma

Crazy
Artist: Barbara Brown
Album: Great Country Hits Made Famous By Patsy Cline

Waltz Across Texas
Artist: Ernest Tubb
Album: The Legend and the Legacy

Crazy Dreams
Artist: Conway Twitty
Album: Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

1982
Artist: Randy Travis
Album: Storms of Life

Texas Rose Café
Artist: Little Feat
Album: Sailin’ Shoes

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
