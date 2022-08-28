WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/27/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 27th, 2022:

Atlantic City

Artist: Bruce Springsteen

Album: Nebraska

Gentle On My Mind

Artist: Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell

Album: Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell

Hey! Jim

Artist: Jack Earls

Album: Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Satan’s Jeweled Crown

Artist: The Louvin Brothers

Album: Satan Is Real

Some Velvet Morning

Artist: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood

Album: Nancy & Lee

The Lady in the Moon

Artist: Gabo Szabo

Album: Dreams

No Gold Digger

Artist: Bonnie “Prince” Billy

Album: Arise Therefore

Cortez the Killer

Artist: Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Album: Zuma

Crazy

Artist: Barbara Brown

Album: Great Country Hits Made Famous By Patsy Cline

Waltz Across Texas

Artist: Ernest Tubb

Album: The Legend and the Legacy

Crazy Dreams

Artist: Conway Twitty

Album: Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

1982

Artist: Randy Travis

Album: Storms of Life

Texas Rose Café

Artist: Little Feat

Album: Sailin’ Shoes