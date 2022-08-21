WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/20/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 20th, 2022:

Pancho and Lefty

Artist: Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson

Album: Pancho and Lefty

Europa

Artist: Molly Nilsson

Album: Europa

Turn on Your Radio

Artist: Harry Nilsson

Album: Son of Schmilsson

Sysyphus, Parts 1 and 2

Artist: Pink Floyd

Album: Ummagumma

Fight this Generation

Artist: Pavement

Album: Wowee Zowee

Yellow Kid

Artist: Royal Trux

Album: Accelerator

It’s All the Same

Artist: Spirit

Album: The Family that Plays Together

Stage Fright

Artist: The Band

Album: The Best of the Band

The Tokyo Taste

Artist: Sadistics

Album: Pacific Breeze Volume 2 (Light in the Attic)

Kuro To Shiro

Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki

Album: Cat