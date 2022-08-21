© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/20/22

Published August 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 20th, 2022:

Pancho and Lefty
Artist: Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson
Album: Pancho and Lefty

Europa
Artist: Molly Nilsson
Album: Europa

Turn on Your Radio
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Son of Schmilsson

Sysyphus, Parts 1 and 2
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Ummagumma

Fight this Generation
Artist: Pavement
Album: Wowee Zowee

Yellow Kid
Artist: Royal Trux
Album: Accelerator

It’s All the Same
Artist: Spirit
Album: The Family that Plays Together

Stage Fright
Artist: The Band
Album: The Best of the Band

The Tokyo Taste
Artist: Sadistics
Album: Pacific Breeze Volume 2 (Light in the Attic)

Kuro To Shiro
Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki
Album: Cat

Tags

WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard