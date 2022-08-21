WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/20/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 20th, 2022:
Pancho and Lefty
Artist: Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson
Album: Pancho and Lefty
Europa
Artist: Molly Nilsson
Album: Europa
Turn on Your Radio
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Son of Schmilsson
Sysyphus, Parts 1 and 2
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Ummagumma
Fight this Generation
Artist: Pavement
Album: Wowee Zowee
Yellow Kid
Artist: Royal Trux
Album: Accelerator
It’s All the Same
Artist: Spirit
Album: The Family that Plays Together
Stage Fright
Artist: The Band
Album: The Best of the Band
The Tokyo Taste
Artist: Sadistics
Album: Pacific Breeze Volume 2 (Light in the Attic)
Kuro To Shiro
Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki
Album: Cat