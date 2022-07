WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/23/22

Playlist as originally planned for air on Saturday, July 24th, 2022. Saturday’s broadcast was shortened due to Tanglewood programming.

The Beach

Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers

Album: Rockin’ and Romance

The Swimming Song

Artist: Loudon Wainwright III

Album: Attempted Mustache

Bay/Sky Provincetown 1977

Artist: Yuji Toriyama

Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR And Boogie 1972-1986

Burning Up

Artist: Madonna

Album: Madonna

Whales Weep Not!

Artist: Paul Winters & Paul Halley (with narration by Leonard Nimoy, poem written by D.H. Lawrence)

Album: Whales Alive!

Last Summer Whisper

Artist: Anri

Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR And Boogie 1972-1986

Son of Mr. Green Genes

Artist: Frank Zappa

Album: Hot Rats

Goca Dunya/Krallar

Artist: Erkin Koray

Album: Mechul: singles and rarities

Jennifer

Artist: Faust

Album: Faust IV