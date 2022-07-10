WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/9/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 9th, 2022:

Left of the Dial

Artist: The Replacements

Album: Tim

City of Bubble/Spine of Cloud

Artist: Sundays & Cybele

Album: On the Grass

I am Not a Game

Artist: Ty Segall & White Fence

Album: Hair

Warszawa

Artist: David Bowie

Album: Low

Gyrate

Artist: Pylon

Album: Chomp

Flames and Flat Tires

Artist: Squirrel Flower

Album: Planet (i)

Time Fades Away

Artist: Neil Young

Album: Time Fades Away

Ptah, the El Daoud

Artist: Alice Coltrane

Album: Ptah, the El Daoud