WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/9/22

Published July 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 9th, 2022:

Left of the Dial
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim

City of Bubble/Spine of Cloud
Artist: Sundays & Cybele
Album: On the Grass

I am Not a Game
Artist: Ty Segall & White Fence
Album: Hair

Warszawa
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Low

Gyrate
Artist: Pylon
Album: Chomp

Flames and Flat Tires
Artist: Squirrel Flower
Album: Planet (i)

Time Fades Away
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away

Ptah, the El Daoud
Artist: Alice Coltrane
Album: Ptah, the El Daoud

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
