WAMC Listening Party playlist 7/9/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, July 9th, 2022:
Left of the Dial
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim
City of Bubble/Spine of Cloud
Artist: Sundays & Cybele
Album: On the Grass
I am Not a Game
Artist: Ty Segall & White Fence
Album: Hair
Warszawa
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Low
Gyrate
Artist: Pylon
Album: Chomp
Flames and Flat Tires
Artist: Squirrel Flower
Album: Planet (i)
Time Fades Away
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away
Ptah, the El Daoud
Artist: Alice Coltrane
Album: Ptah, the El Daoud