WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/14/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 14th:
The Glory of Man
Artist: Minutemen
Album: Double Nickels on the Dime
It’s All the Same
Artist: Spirit
Album: The Family That Plays Together
Synthesize Me
Artist: The Space Lady
Album: The Space Lady’s Greatest Hits
Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
Artist: Simple Minds
Album: New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
Face Up
Artist: New Order
Album: Low-Life
Law of Nature
Artist: Taeko Onuki
Album: Sunshower
Bamboo Vendor
Artist: Masayoshi Tanaka
Album: Pacific Breeze Vol. 1 (Light in the Attic)
Please Do Not Go
Artist: Violent Femmes
Album: Violent Femmes
Hide Your Love
Artist: The Rolling Stones
Album: Goats Head Soup
The Return of Jackie and Judy
Artist: Ramones
Album: End of the Century
Tonight
Artist: MC5
Album: Back in the USA
In the Colosseum
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Bone Machine