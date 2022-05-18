© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/14/22

Published May 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 14th:

The Glory of Man
Artist: Minutemen
Album: Double Nickels on the Dime

It’s All the Same
Artist: Spirit
Album: The Family That Plays Together

Synthesize Me
Artist: The Space Lady
Album: The Space Lady’s Greatest Hits

Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
Artist: Simple Minds
Album: New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

Face Up
Artist: New Order
Album: Low-Life

Law of Nature
Artist: Taeko Onuki
Album: Sunshower

Bamboo Vendor
Artist: Masayoshi Tanaka
Album: Pacific Breeze Vol. 1 (Light in the Attic)

Please Do Not Go
Artist: Violent Femmes
Album: Violent Femmes

Hide Your Love
Artist: The Rolling Stones
Album: Goats Head Soup

The Return of Jackie and Judy
Artist: Ramones
Album: End of the Century

Tonight
Artist: MC5
Album: Back in the USA

In the Colosseum
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Bone Machine

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
