WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/23/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022:
Yo-Yo
Artist: Pylon
Album: Chomp
Giggy Smile
Artist: Faust
Album: Faust IV
Cumbur Cemaat
Artist: Erkin Koray
Album: Mechul: Singles and Rarities
Natural Man
Artist: JB Lenoir
Album: Natural Man
When She’s Wrong
Artist: Kris Kristofferson
Album: Border Lord
Magdalena 82
Artist: Alan Vega
Album: Collision Drive
Sleepwalker
Artist: Moon Duo
Album: Circles
The Thrill of It All
Artist: Roxy Music
Album: Country Life
Rock and Roll
Artist: The Velvet Underground
Album: Loaded
Vincent Van Gogh
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Rockin’ and Romance
I’m a Free Hearted Man
Artist: Silas Hogan
Album: I’m a Free Hearted Man