WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/23/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022:

Yo-Yo

Artist: Pylon

Album: Chomp

Giggy Smile

Artist: Faust

Album: Faust IV

Cumbur Cemaat

Artist: Erkin Koray

Album: Mechul: Singles and Rarities

Natural Man

Artist: JB Lenoir

Album: Natural Man

When She’s Wrong

Artist: Kris Kristofferson

Album: Border Lord

Magdalena 82

Artist: Alan Vega

Album: Collision Drive

Sleepwalker

Artist: Moon Duo

Album: Circles

The Thrill of It All

Artist: Roxy Music

Album: Country Life

Rock and Roll

Artist: The Velvet Underground

Album: Loaded

Vincent Van Gogh

Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers

Album: Rockin’ and Romance

I’m a Free Hearted Man

Artist: Silas Hogan

Album: I’m a Free Hearted Man