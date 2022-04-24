© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/23/22

Published April 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022:

Yo-Yo
Artist: Pylon
Album: Chomp

Giggy Smile
Artist: Faust
Album: Faust IV

Cumbur Cemaat
Artist: Erkin Koray
Album: Mechul: Singles and Rarities

Natural Man
Artist: JB Lenoir
Album: Natural Man

When She’s Wrong
Artist: Kris Kristofferson
Album: Border Lord

Magdalena 82
Artist: Alan Vega
Album: Collision Drive

Sleepwalker
Artist: Moon Duo
Album: Circles

The Thrill of It All
Artist: Roxy Music
Album: Country Life

Rock and Roll
Artist: The Velvet Underground
Album: Loaded

Vincent Van Gogh
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Rockin’ and Romance

I’m a Free Hearted Man
Artist: Silas Hogan
Album: I’m a Free Hearted Man

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
