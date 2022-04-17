WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/16/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 16th, 2022:

Wild Heart

Artist: Stevie Nicks

Album: The Wild Heart

Sweet Sticky Thing

Artist: Ohio Players

Album: Honey

Green Earrings

Artist: Steely Dan

Album: The Royal Scam

Vitamin C

Artist: Can

Album: Ege Bamyasi

Stars are Projectors

Artist: Modest Mouse

Album: The Moon & Antarctica

Hurt a Fly

Artist: Squirrel Flower

Album: Planet (i)

2 Face

Artist: Acid Dad

Album: Take it from the Dad

Stella was a diver and she was always down

Artist: Interpol

Album: Turn on the Bright Lights

So

Artist: Built to Spill

Album: Untethered Moon