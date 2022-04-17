WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/16/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 16th, 2022:
Wild Heart
Artist: Stevie Nicks
Album: The Wild Heart
Sweet Sticky Thing
Artist: Ohio Players
Album: Honey
Green Earrings
Artist: Steely Dan
Album: The Royal Scam
Vitamin C
Artist: Can
Album: Ege Bamyasi
Stars are Projectors
Artist: Modest Mouse
Album: The Moon & Antarctica
Hurt a Fly
Artist: Squirrel Flower
Album: Planet (i)
2 Face
Artist: Acid Dad
Album: Take it from the Dad
Stella was a diver and she was always down
Artist: Interpol
Album: Turn on the Bright Lights
So
Artist: Built to Spill
Album: Untethered Moon