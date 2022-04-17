© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/16/22

Published April 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 16th, 2022:

Wild Heart
Artist: Stevie Nicks
Album: The Wild Heart

Sweet Sticky Thing
Artist: Ohio Players
Album: Honey

Green Earrings
Artist: Steely Dan
Album: The Royal Scam

Vitamin C
Artist: Can
Album: Ege Bamyasi

Stars are Projectors
Artist: Modest Mouse
Album: The Moon & Antarctica

Hurt a Fly
Artist: Squirrel Flower
Album: Planet (i)

2 Face
Artist: Acid Dad
Album: Take it from the Dad

Stella was a diver and she was always down
Artist: Interpol
Album: Turn on the Bright Lights

So
Artist: Built to Spill
Album: Untethered Moon

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
