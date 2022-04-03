WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/2/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022:
Naked Ape
Artist: Garden Centre
Album: A Moon for Digging
Bel Air
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days
Raw Bar OBX 2002
Artist: Everyone Everywhere
Album: Everyone Everywhere
Rubin and Cherise
Album: Jerry Garcia Band
Album: Cats Under the Stars
St. Elmo’s Fire
Artist: Brian Eno
Album: Another Green World
25th Century Quaker
Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
Album: Mirror Man
Original Love
Artist: The Feelies
Album: Crazy Rhythms