WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/2/22

Published April 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022:

Naked Ape
Artist: Garden Centre
Album: A Moon for Digging

Bel Air
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days

Raw Bar OBX 2002
Artist: Everyone Everywhere
Album: Everyone Everywhere

Rubin and Cherise
Album: Jerry Garcia Band
Album: Cats Under the Stars

St. Elmo’s Fire
Artist: Brian Eno
Album: Another Green World

25th Century Quaker
Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
Album: Mirror Man

Original Love
Artist: The Feelies
Album: Crazy Rhythms

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
