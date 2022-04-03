WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/2/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022:

Naked Ape

Artist: Garden Centre

Album: A Moon for Digging

Bel Air

Artist: Can

Album: Future Days

Raw Bar OBX 2002

Artist: Everyone Everywhere

Album: Everyone Everywhere

Rubin and Cherise

Album: Jerry Garcia Band

Album: Cats Under the Stars

St. Elmo’s Fire

Artist: Brian Eno

Album: Another Green World

25th Century Quaker

Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

Album: Mirror Man

Original Love

Artist: The Feelies

Album: Crazy Rhythms