WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/26/22

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
WAMC
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 26th, 2022:

I’ve Had It
Artist: Alex Chilton
Album: Like Flies on Sherbert

All Your Love
Artist: Otis Rush
Album: Door to Door

Sienna: Welcome My Darling
Artist: Stanley Cowell
Album: Waiting for the Moment

Ship of Fools
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: From the Mars Hotel

Tears in the Morning
Artist: Beach Boys
Album: Sunflower

The Dreaming
Artist: Kate Bush
Album: The Dreaming

Parenthese
Artist: Pierre Barouh
Album: Le Pollen

Verne
Artist: Andrew Hill
Album: Smokestack

I’ve Just Seen a Face
Artist: The Beatles
Album: Rubber Soul

Step Messin’ Round
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Love Gets Dangerous
Artist: Billy Bragg
Album: Brewing Up with Billy Bragg

Moonshake
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days

Blue Mountain Road
Artist: Florist
Album: If Blue Could Be Happiness

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
