WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/26/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 26th, 2022:
I’ve Had It
Artist: Alex Chilton
Album: Like Flies on Sherbert
All Your Love
Artist: Otis Rush
Album: Door to Door
Sienna: Welcome My Darling
Artist: Stanley Cowell
Album: Waiting for the Moment
Ship of Fools
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: From the Mars Hotel
Tears in the Morning
Artist: Beach Boys
Album: Sunflower
The Dreaming
Artist: Kate Bush
Album: The Dreaming
Parenthese
Artist: Pierre Barouh
Album: Le Pollen
Verne
Artist: Andrew Hill
Album: Smokestack
I’ve Just Seen a Face
Artist: The Beatles
Album: Rubber Soul
Step Messin’ Round
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen
Love Gets Dangerous
Artist: Billy Bragg
Album: Brewing Up with Billy Bragg
Moonshake
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days
Blue Mountain Road
Artist: Florist
Album: If Blue Could Be Happiness