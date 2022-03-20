WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/19/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 19th, 2022:

Changes

Artist: David Bowie

Album: Changesonebowie

Golden Days

Artist: Whitney

Album: Light Upon the Lake

Hail Ceasar!

Artist: Ceasar Frazier

Album: Hail Ceasar!

Ghost Rider

Artist: Alan Vega

Album: Collision Drive

Spray

Artist: Can

Album: Future Days

Dott. Jekyll

Artist: Bisca

Album: ItaliaNO! Contaminazioni No Wave Italiane (1980-1985)

I Will Run To You

Artist: Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Album: The Wild Heart

Dancefloors

Artist: My Morning Jacket

Album: It Still Moves

Million Dollar Bash

Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band

Album: The Basement Tapes

Sun Shade

Artist: Fairport Convention

Album: Fairport Convention