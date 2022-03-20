© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/19/22

Published March 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 19th, 2022:

Changes
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Changesonebowie

Golden Days
Artist: Whitney
Album: Light Upon the Lake

Hail Ceasar!
Artist: Ceasar Frazier
Album: Hail Ceasar!

Ghost Rider
Artist: Alan Vega
Album: Collision Drive

Spray
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days

Dott. Jekyll
Artist: Bisca
Album: ItaliaNO! Contaminazioni No Wave Italiane (1980-1985)

I Will Run To You
Artist: Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Album: The Wild Heart

Dancefloors
Artist: My Morning Jacket
Album: It Still Moves

Million Dollar Bash
Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band
Album: The Basement Tapes

Sun Shade
Artist: Fairport Convention
Album: Fairport Convention

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
