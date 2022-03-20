WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/19/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 19th, 2022:
Changes
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Changesonebowie
Golden Days
Artist: Whitney
Album: Light Upon the Lake
Hail Ceasar!
Artist: Ceasar Frazier
Album: Hail Ceasar!
Ghost Rider
Artist: Alan Vega
Album: Collision Drive
Spray
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days
Dott. Jekyll
Artist: Bisca
Album: ItaliaNO! Contaminazioni No Wave Italiane (1980-1985)
I Will Run To You
Artist: Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Album: The Wild Heart
Dancefloors
Artist: My Morning Jacket
Album: It Still Moves
Million Dollar Bash
Artist: Bob Dylan and the Band
Album: The Basement Tapes
Sun Shade
Artist: Fairport Convention
Album: Fairport Convention