© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/5/22

Published March 6, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 5th, 2022:

Future Days
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days

Back to Back
Artist: Montgomery Brothers
Album: Groove Yard

Ndan Ndan Nyaria
Artist: Herbie Hancock and Foday Musa Suso
Album: Village Life

Nowhere Near
Artist: Yo La Tengo
Album: Painful

Miss Kane
Artist: Donald Byrd
Album: Street Lady

Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant
Artist: Mort Garson
Album: Plantasia

All That’s Left Is To Say Goodbye
Artist: Astrud Gilberto
Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album

Someone I Know
Artist: Margo Guryan
Album: Take a Picture

Tags

WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard