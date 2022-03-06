WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/5/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 5th, 2022:

Future Days

Artist: Can

Album: Future Days

Back to Back

Artist: Montgomery Brothers

Album: Groove Yard

Ndan Ndan Nyaria

Artist: Herbie Hancock and Foday Musa Suso

Album: Village Life

Nowhere Near

Artist: Yo La Tengo

Album: Painful

Miss Kane

Artist: Donald Byrd

Album: Street Lady

Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant

Artist: Mort Garson

Album: Plantasia

All That’s Left Is To Say Goodbye

Artist: Astrud Gilberto

Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album

Someone I Know

Artist: Margo Guryan

Album: Take a Picture