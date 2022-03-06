WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/5/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 5th, 2022:
Future Days
Artist: Can
Album: Future Days
Back to Back
Artist: Montgomery Brothers
Album: Groove Yard
Ndan Ndan Nyaria
Artist: Herbie Hancock and Foday Musa Suso
Album: Village Life
Nowhere Near
Artist: Yo La Tengo
Album: Painful
Miss Kane
Artist: Donald Byrd
Album: Street Lady
Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant
Artist: Mort Garson
Album: Plantasia
All That’s Left Is To Say Goodbye
Artist: Astrud Gilberto
Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album
Someone I Know
Artist: Margo Guryan
Album: Take a Picture