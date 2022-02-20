© 2022
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/19/22

Published February 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
Playlist as aired on February 19th, 2022:

So Sad
Artist: George Harrison
Album: Dark Horse

I’ll Go Running
Artist: Squirrel Flower
Album: Planet (i)

Careful With That Axe, Eugene
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Ummagumma

Obama House, Fukui Prefecture
Artist: Everyone Everywhere
Album: Everyone Everywhere

Little Mascara
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim

I’ve Changed
Artist: Fenton Robinson
Album: Somebody Lone Me a Dime

North By North
Artist: The Bats
Album: Daddy’s Highway

Once in a Lifetime
Artist: Riuichi Sakamoto & Robin Scott
Album: The Arrangement

Hidden Spheres
Artist: Sun Ra
Album: Astro-Black

WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
