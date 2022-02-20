WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/19/22

Playlist as aired on February 19th, 2022:

So Sad

Artist: George Harrison

Album: Dark Horse

I’ll Go Running

Artist: Squirrel Flower

Album: Planet (i)

Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Artist: Pink Floyd

Album: Ummagumma

Obama House, Fukui Prefecture

Artist: Everyone Everywhere

Album: Everyone Everywhere

Little Mascara

Artist: The Replacements

Album: Tim

I’ve Changed

Artist: Fenton Robinson

Album: Somebody Lone Me a Dime

North By North

Artist: The Bats

Album: Daddy’s Highway

Once in a Lifetime

Artist: Riuichi Sakamoto & Robin Scott

Album: The Arrangement

Hidden Spheres

Artist: Sun Ra

Album: Astro-Black