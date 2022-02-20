WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/19/22
Playlist as aired on February 19th, 2022:
So Sad
Artist: George Harrison
Album: Dark Horse
I’ll Go Running
Artist: Squirrel Flower
Album: Planet (i)
Careful With That Axe, Eugene
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Ummagumma
Obama House, Fukui Prefecture
Artist: Everyone Everywhere
Album: Everyone Everywhere
Little Mascara
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim
I’ve Changed
Artist: Fenton Robinson
Album: Somebody Lone Me a Dime
North By North
Artist: The Bats
Album: Daddy’s Highway
Once in a Lifetime
Artist: Riuichi Sakamoto & Robin Scott
Album: The Arrangement
Hidden Spheres
Artist: Sun Ra
Album: Astro-Black