WANC 103.9 FM and WAMK 90.9 FM are currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/5/22

Published February 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 5th, 2022:

Bumming Me Out
Artist: THICK
Album: 5 Years Behind

Ain't That So
Artist: Roxy Music
Album: Manifesto

Walk on the Wild Side
Artist: Lou Reed
Album: Transformer

She Only Eats Organic
Artist: Acid Dad
Album: Take it from the Dad

Le Pollen
Artist: Pierre Barouh
Album: Le Pollen

Jrifted
Artist: Jeff Parker
Album: The New Breed

Please Don't Hold Me Hostage for Who I Am
Artist: Thanya Iyer
Album: Kind

Amoeba
Artist: Clairo
Album: Sling

Still Space
Artist: Satoshi Ashikawa
Album: Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990

I'm Looking Through You
Artist: The Beatles
Album: Rubber Soul

