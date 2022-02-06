WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/5/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 5th, 2022:

Bumming Me Out

Artist: THICK

Album: 5 Years Behind

Ain't That So

Artist: Roxy Music

Album: Manifesto

Walk on the Wild Side

Artist: Lou Reed

Album: Transformer

She Only Eats Organic

Artist: Acid Dad

Album: Take it from the Dad

Le Pollen

Artist: Pierre Barouh

Album: Le Pollen

Jrifted

Artist: Jeff Parker

Album: The New Breed

Please Don't Hold Me Hostage for Who I Am

Artist: Thanya Iyer

Album: Kind

Amoeba

Artist: Clairo

Album: Sling

Still Space

Artist: Satoshi Ashikawa

Album: Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990

I'm Looking Through You

Artist: The Beatles

Album: Rubber Soul