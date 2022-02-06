WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/5/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 5th, 2022:
Bumming Me Out
Artist: THICK
Album: 5 Years Behind
Ain't That So
Artist: Roxy Music
Album: Manifesto
Walk on the Wild Side
Artist: Lou Reed
Album: Transformer
She Only Eats Organic
Artist: Acid Dad
Album: Take it from the Dad
Le Pollen
Artist: Pierre Barouh
Album: Le Pollen
Jrifted
Artist: Jeff Parker
Album: The New Breed
Please Don't Hold Me Hostage for Who I Am
Artist: Thanya Iyer
Album: Kind
Amoeba
Artist: Clairo
Album: Sling
Still Space
Artist: Satoshi Ashikawa
Album: Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990
I'm Looking Through You
Artist: The Beatles
Album: Rubber Soul