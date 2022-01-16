WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/15/22
Playlist as aired on January 15th, 2022:
In the Mood for a Tattoo
Artist: Molly Nilsson
Album: Europa
No Compassion
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Talking Heads ‘77
Application/Apparatus
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life
Flying
Artist: Dehd
Album: Flower of Devotion
Dirtyass Rock n’ Roll
Artist: John Cale
Album: Slow Dazzle
Morning Glory
Artist: Tim Buckley
Album: Goodbye and Hello
Love Songs
Artist: Margo Guryan
Album: Take a Picture
Many Chinas
Artist: Mark Isham
Album: Vapor Drawings
Seam Crooked Sam
Artist: Captain Beefheart
Album: Bat Chain Puller
Natural
Artist: Mint Field
Album: Sentimiento Mundial
Hold My Life
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Artist: Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Album: Rust Never Sleeps