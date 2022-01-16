WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/15/22

Playlist as aired on January 15th, 2022:

In the Mood for a Tattoo

Artist: Molly Nilsson

Album: Europa

No Compassion

Artist: Talking Heads

Album: Talking Heads ‘77

Application/Apparatus

Artist: Parquet Courts

Album: Sympathy for Life

Flying

Artist: Dehd

Album: Flower of Devotion

Dirtyass Rock n’ Roll

Artist: John Cale

Album: Slow Dazzle

Morning Glory

Artist: Tim Buckley

Album: Goodbye and Hello

Love Songs

Artist: Margo Guryan

Album: Take a Picture

Many Chinas

Artist: Mark Isham

Album: Vapor Drawings

Seam Crooked Sam

Artist: Captain Beefheart

Album: Bat Chain Puller

Natural

Artist: Mint Field

Album: Sentimiento Mundial

Hold My Life

Artist: The Replacements

Album: Tim

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Artist: Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Album: Rust Never Sleeps

