WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/15/22

Published January 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
Playlist as aired on January 15th, 2022:

In the Mood for a Tattoo
Artist: Molly Nilsson
Album: Europa

No Compassion
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Talking Heads ‘77

Application/Apparatus
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life

Flying
Artist: Dehd
Album: Flower of Devotion

Dirtyass Rock n’ Roll
Artist: John Cale
Album: Slow Dazzle

Morning Glory
Artist: Tim Buckley
Album: Goodbye and Hello

Love Songs
Artist: Margo Guryan
Album: Take a Picture

Many Chinas
Artist: Mark Isham
Album: Vapor Drawings

Seam Crooked Sam
Artist: Captain Beefheart
Album: Bat Chain Puller

Natural
Artist: Mint Field
Album: Sentimiento Mundial

Hold My Life
Artist: The Replacements
Album: Tim

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Artist: Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Album: Rust Never Sleeps

Stay Connected