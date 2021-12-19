WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/18/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 18th, 2021:

Walking at a Downtown Pace

Artist: Parquet Courts

Album: Sympathy for Life

Sunday Morning

Artist: Margo Guryan

Album: Take a Picture

Together 'Til the End of Time

Artist: Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper

Album: The Live Adventures of

Parties in the USA

Artist: Jonathan Richman

Album: I, Jonathan

After the Rain/Vartha/Marsheland

Artist: Joel Ross

Album: Who are You?

Fat Back

Artist: Link Wray

Album: Jack the Ripper

Bull Doze Blues

Artist Henry Thomas

Album: Henry Thomas Sings the Texas Blues

Walk On

Artist: Neil Young

Album: On the Beach