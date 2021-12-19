© 2021
WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/18/21

Published December 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 18th, 2021:

Walking at a Downtown Pace
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life

Sunday Morning
Artist: Margo Guryan
Album: Take a Picture

Together 'Til the End of Time
Artist: Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper
Album: The Live Adventures of

Parties in the USA
Artist: Jonathan Richman
Album: I, Jonathan

After the Rain/Vartha/Marsheland
Artist: Joel Ross
Album: Who are You?

Fat Back
Artist: Link Wray
Album: Jack the Ripper

Bull Doze Blues
Artist Henry Thomas
Album: Henry Thomas Sings the Texas Blues

Walk On
Artist: Neil Young
Album: On the Beach

Stay Connected