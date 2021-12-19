WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/18/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 18th, 2021:
Walking at a Downtown Pace
Artist: Parquet Courts
Album: Sympathy for Life
Sunday Morning
Artist: Margo Guryan
Album: Take a Picture
Together 'Til the End of Time
Artist: Mike Bloomfield and Al Kooper
Album: The Live Adventures of
Parties in the USA
Artist: Jonathan Richman
Album: I, Jonathan
After the Rain/Vartha/Marsheland
Artist: Joel Ross
Album: Who are You?
Fat Back
Artist: Link Wray
Album: Jack the Ripper
Bull Doze Blues
Artist Henry Thomas
Album: Henry Thomas Sings the Texas Blues
Walk On
Artist: Neil Young
Album: On the Beach