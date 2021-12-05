WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/4/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 5th, 2021:

Meditation Mama (Transcendental Woman Travels)

Artist: The Mamas and the Papas

Album: The Papas and the Mamas

Waterloo Sunset

Artist: The Kinks

Album: Something Else

Shawn-Neeq

Artist: Calvin Keys

Album: Shawn-Neeq

Te Recuerdo Amanda

Artist: Victor Jara

Album: Te Recuerdo Amanda

Wavy-Patterned Ice Cream

Artist: Hiroshi Yoshimura

Album: Pier & Loft

Horizon

Artist: Emily A. Sprague

Album: Hill, Flower, Fog

A Flower is a Lonesome Thing

Artist: Bill Frisell

Album: Valentine

Sign on the Window

Artist: Bob Dylan

Album: New Morning

Shrimp Dance

Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki

Album: Cat

Leif Erickson

Artist: Interpol

Album: Turn on the Bright Lights