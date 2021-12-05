WAMC Listening Party Playlist 12/4/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 5th, 2021:
Meditation Mama (Transcendental Woman Travels)
Artist: The Mamas and the Papas
Album: The Papas and the Mamas
Waterloo Sunset
Artist: The Kinks
Album: Something Else
Shawn-Neeq
Artist: Calvin Keys
Album: Shawn-Neeq
Te Recuerdo Amanda
Artist: Victor Jara
Album: Te Recuerdo Amanda
Wavy-Patterned Ice Cream
Artist: Hiroshi Yoshimura
Album: Pier & Loft
Horizon
Artist: Emily A. Sprague
Album: Hill, Flower, Fog
A Flower is a Lonesome Thing
Artist: Bill Frisell
Album: Valentine
Sign on the Window
Artist: Bob Dylan
Album: New Morning
Shrimp Dance
Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki
Album: Cat
Leif Erickson
Artist: Interpol
Album: Turn on the Bright Lights