WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/27/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November, 27th, 2021:
Going Insane
Artist: Vivian Girls
Album: Vivian Girls
Goons on the Beach
Artist: Smirk
Album: ST LP
Arabesque
Artist: Harmonia
Album: Harmonia Live 1974
There Is Work To Be Done
Artist: The Consolers
Album: Live in Concert
Fly Like an Eagle
Artist: The Space Lady
Album: The Space Lady's Greatest Hits
Walk Tall
Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki
Album: Cat
Lonely Girl in a Cold, Cold World
Artist: Jean Karn
Album: When I Find You Love
Royal Love
Artist: Charlie Rouse
Album: Moment's Notice
Hijack
Artist: James Blood Ulmer
Album: Free Lancing
Crush on You/Le Monde
Artist: Tronics
Album: Love Backed By Force