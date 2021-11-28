© 2021
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/27/21

Published November 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November, 27th, 2021:

Going Insane
Artist: Vivian Girls
Album: Vivian Girls

Goons on the Beach
Artist: Smirk
Album: ST LP

Arabesque
Artist: Harmonia
Album: Harmonia Live 1974

There Is Work To Be Done
Artist: The Consolers
Album: Live in Concert

Fly Like an Eagle
Artist: The Space Lady
Album: The Space Lady's Greatest Hits

Walk Tall
Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki
Album: Cat

Lonely Girl in a Cold, Cold World
Artist: Jean Karn
Album: When I Find You Love

Royal Love
Artist: Charlie Rouse
Album: Moment's Notice

Hijack
Artist: James Blood Ulmer
Album: Free Lancing

Crush on You/Le Monde
Artist: Tronics
Album: Love Backed By Force

