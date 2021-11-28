WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/27/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November, 27th, 2021:

Going Insane

Artist: Vivian Girls

Album: Vivian Girls

Goons on the Beach

Artist: Smirk

Album: ST LP

Arabesque

Artist: Harmonia

Album: Harmonia Live 1974

There Is Work To Be Done

Artist: The Consolers

Album: Live in Concert

Fly Like an Eagle

Artist: The Space Lady

Album: The Space Lady's Greatest Hits

Walk Tall

Artist: Hiroshi Suzuki

Album: Cat

Lonely Girl in a Cold, Cold World

Artist: Jean Karn

Album: When I Find You Love

Royal Love

Artist: Charlie Rouse

Album: Moment's Notice

Hijack

Artist: James Blood Ulmer

Album: Free Lancing

Crush on You/Le Monde

Artist: Tronics

Album: Love Backed By Force