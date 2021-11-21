© 2021
WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/20/21

Published November 21, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 20th, 2021:

Train in Vain
Artist: The Clash
Album: London Calling

Girlfriend is Better
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Speaking in Tongues

Discipline 99
Artist: Sun Ra
Album: Astro Black

Turn Your Radio On
Artist: Blue Sky Boys
Album: The Sunny Side of Life

Jungle Fever
Artist: Charlie Feathers
Album: Jungle Fever

Wildgeeses
Artist: Michael Hurly
Album: Ida Con Snock

Open or Close
Artist: Old and New Dreams
Album: Old and New Dreams

Rosy Won't You Please Come Home
Artist: The Kinks
Album: Golden Hour Kinks

Harry Irene
Artist: Captain Beefheart
Album: Bat Chain Puller

Can Heat
Artist: Jimmy Smith
Album: Jimmy Smith's Greatest Hits!

Between the Lines
Artist: Flamin' Groovies
Album: Flamin' Groovies Now!

