WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/20/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 20th, 2021:
Train in Vain
Artist: The Clash
Album: London Calling
Girlfriend is Better
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Speaking in Tongues
Discipline 99
Artist: Sun Ra
Album: Astro Black
Turn Your Radio On
Artist: Blue Sky Boys
Album: The Sunny Side of Life
Jungle Fever
Artist: Charlie Feathers
Album: Jungle Fever
Wildgeeses
Artist: Michael Hurly
Album: Ida Con Snock
Open or Close
Artist: Old and New Dreams
Album: Old and New Dreams
Rosy Won't You Please Come Home
Artist: The Kinks
Album: Golden Hour Kinks
Harry Irene
Artist: Captain Beefheart
Album: Bat Chain Puller
Can Heat
Artist: Jimmy Smith
Album: Jimmy Smith's Greatest Hits!
Between the Lines
Artist: Flamin' Groovies
Album: Flamin' Groovies Now!