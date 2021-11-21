WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/20/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 20th, 2021:

Train in Vain

Artist: The Clash

Album: London Calling

Girlfriend is Better

Artist: Talking Heads

Album: Speaking in Tongues

Discipline 99

Artist: Sun Ra

Album: Astro Black

Turn Your Radio On

Artist: Blue Sky Boys

Album: The Sunny Side of Life

Jungle Fever

Artist: Charlie Feathers

Album: Jungle Fever

Wildgeeses

Artist: Michael Hurly

Album: Ida Con Snock

Open or Close

Artist: Old and New Dreams

Album: Old and New Dreams

Rosy Won't You Please Come Home

Artist: The Kinks

Album: Golden Hour Kinks

Harry Irene

Artist: Captain Beefheart

Album: Bat Chain Puller

Can Heat

Artist: Jimmy Smith

Album: Jimmy Smith's Greatest Hits!

Between the Lines

Artist: Flamin' Groovies

Album: Flamin' Groovies Now!