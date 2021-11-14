WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/13/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 13th, 2021:

I Wish it Would Rain

Artist: Wreckless Eric

Album: The Wonderful World of Wreckless Eric

Use Me

Artist: Bill Withers

Album: Still Bill

Time Tough

Artist: Toots & The Maytals

Album: Funky Kingston

Although the Sun is Shining

Artist: Fleetwood Mac

Album: Then Play On

So We Won't Forget

Artist: Khruangbin

Album: Mordechai

The Book I Read

Artist: Talking Heads

Album: Talking Heads '77

Rattled by the Rush

Artist: Pavemenet

Album: Wowee Zowee

Curious Electric

Artist: Jon & Vagelis

Album: Short Stories

Pink Shadow

Artist: Bread & Butter

Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986

Racing the Street

Artist: Bruce Springsteen

Album: Darkness on the Edge of Town

What's That Over There A Dead Rainbow?

Artist: Frederick Squire

Album: March 12