WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/13/21

Published November 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 13th, 2021:

I Wish it Would Rain
Artist: Wreckless Eric
Album: The Wonderful World of Wreckless Eric

Use Me
Artist: Bill Withers
Album: Still Bill

Time Tough
Artist: Toots & The Maytals
Album: Funky Kingston

Although the Sun is Shining
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: Then Play On

So We Won't Forget
Artist: Khruangbin
Album: Mordechai

The Book I Read
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Talking Heads '77

Rattled by the Rush
Artist: Pavemenet
Album: Wowee Zowee

Curious Electric
Artist: Jon & Vagelis
Album: Short Stories

Pink Shadow
Artist: Bread & Butter
Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986

Racing the Street
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
Album: Darkness on the Edge of Town

What's That Over There A Dead Rainbow?
Artist: Frederick Squire
Album: March 12

