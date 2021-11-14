WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/13/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 13th, 2021:
I Wish it Would Rain
Artist: Wreckless Eric
Album: The Wonderful World of Wreckless Eric
Use Me
Artist: Bill Withers
Album: Still Bill
Time Tough
Artist: Toots & The Maytals
Album: Funky Kingston
Although the Sun is Shining
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: Then Play On
So We Won't Forget
Artist: Khruangbin
Album: Mordechai
The Book I Read
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Talking Heads '77
Rattled by the Rush
Artist: Pavemenet
Album: Wowee Zowee
Curious Electric
Artist: Jon & Vagelis
Album: Short Stories
Pink Shadow
Artist: Bread & Butter
Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986
Racing the Street
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
Album: Darkness on the Edge of Town
What's That Over There A Dead Rainbow?
Artist: Frederick Squire
Album: March 12