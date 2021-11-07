WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/6/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 6th, 2021:

Ladies From Town

Artist: Miracle Legion

Album: You're The One Lee (single)

Bat Chain Puller

Artist: Captain Beefheart

Album: Bat Chain Puller (unofficial)

Laloye

Artist: Hailu Mergia

Album: Hailu Mergia and His Classical Instrument

Don't Do It (live)

Artist: The Band

Album: The Best of the Band

Make a Little Love

Artist: Alex Chilton

Album: The High Priest

Rainin' In My Heart

Artist: Slim Harpo

Album: Rainin' In My Heart

Soul Cookin'

Artist: Thornel Schwartz

Album: Soul Cookin'

Knockado

Artist: Michael Hurley

Album: Ancestral Swamp

Last Night I Had a Dream

Artist: Randy Newman

Album: Sail Away

Beehive State

Artist: Harry Nilsson

Album: Nilsson Sings Newman

Red Guitar

Artist: Loundon Wainwright III

Album: III

Up Around the Bend

Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Album: Cosmo's Factory

Spirit in Front of Me

Artist: Crystal Stilts

Album: Nature Noir

