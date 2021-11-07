WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/6/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 6th, 2021:
Ladies From Town
Artist: Miracle Legion
Album: You're The One Lee (single)
Bat Chain Puller
Artist: Captain Beefheart
Album: Bat Chain Puller (unofficial)
Laloye
Artist: Hailu Mergia
Album: Hailu Mergia and His Classical Instrument
Don't Do It (live)
Artist: The Band
Album: The Best of the Band
Make a Little Love
Artist: Alex Chilton
Album: The High Priest
Rainin' In My Heart
Artist: Slim Harpo
Album: Rainin' In My Heart
Soul Cookin'
Artist: Thornel Schwartz
Album: Soul Cookin'
Knockado
Artist: Michael Hurley
Album: Ancestral Swamp
Last Night I Had a Dream
Artist: Randy Newman
Album: Sail Away
Beehive State
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Nilsson Sings Newman
Red Guitar
Artist: Loundon Wainwright III
Album: III
Up Around the Bend
Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Cosmo's Factory
Spirit in Front of Me
Artist: Crystal Stilts
Album: Nature Noir