WAMC Listening Party Playlist 11/6/21

Published November 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 6th, 2021:

Ladies From Town
Artist: Miracle Legion
Album: You're The One Lee (single)

Bat Chain Puller
Artist: Captain Beefheart
Album: Bat Chain Puller (unofficial)

Laloye
Artist: Hailu Mergia
Album: Hailu Mergia and His Classical Instrument

Don't Do It (live)
Artist: The Band
Album: The Best of the Band

Make a Little Love
Artist: Alex Chilton
Album: The High Priest

Rainin' In My Heart
Artist: Slim Harpo
Album: Rainin' In My Heart

Soul Cookin'
Artist: Thornel Schwartz
Album: Soul Cookin'

Knockado
Artist: Michael Hurley
Album: Ancestral Swamp

Last Night I Had a Dream
Artist: Randy Newman
Album: Sail Away

Beehive State
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Nilsson Sings Newman

Red Guitar
Artist: Loundon Wainwright III
Album: III

Up Around the Bend
Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Album: Cosmo's Factory

Spirit in Front of Me
Artist: Crystal Stilts
Album: Nature Noir

