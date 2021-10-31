© 2021
WAMC Listening Party Playlist 10/30/21

Published October 31, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 30th, 2021:

Spooky
Artist: Percy Sledge
Album: Take Time to Know Her

Creature from the Black Leather Lagoon
Artist: The Cramps
Album: Stay Sick!

Flying Saucer Rock and Roll
Artist: Billy Riley and the Little Green Men
Album: Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Creature from the Sky
Artist: Bloodshot Bill
Album: Creature from the Sky (single)

Stronger Than Dirt
Artist: The Mummies
Album: Never Been Caught

Embryo/Children of the Grave
Artist: Black Sabbath
Album: Master of Reality

Bewitched
Artist: Candlemass
Album: Nightfall

Release the Bats
Artist: The Birthday Party
Album: Release the Bats

Teenage Witch
Artist: John Maus
Album: Screen Memories

The Killing Moon
Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen
Album: Ocean Rain

Werewolves of London
Artist: Warren Zevon
Album: Excitable Boy

Wild, Wild Party
Artist: Charlie Feathers
Album: Jungle Fever

Jack the Ripper
Artist: Link Wray and his Wraymen
Album: Jack the Ripper

The Goo Goo Muck
Artist: Ronnie Cook
Album: Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

