WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/25/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 25th, 2021:
Starry Eyes
Artist: Roky Erickson
Album: Clear Night For Love
100 Years Ago
Artist: Rolling Stones
Album: Goats Head Soup
Destination
Artist: Buzz Kull
Album: New Kind of Cross
In Between Days
Artist: The Cure
Album: Standing On A Beach: The Singles
Lansana's Priestess
Artist: Donald Byrd
Album: Street Lady
Spank-a-lee
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: Thrust
I Wanna Be Your Dog
Artist: The Stooges
Album: The Stooges
Man Called Aerodynamics
Artist: Guided By Voices
Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars
Organ Smash/Cattle Drive
Artist: Man Or Astro-Man?
Album: Is It...Man Or Astro-Man?
Three Card Molly
Artist: Elvin Jones
Album: Genesis
Take The Time
Artist: Sequoyah Murray
Album: Before You Begin