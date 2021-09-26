WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/25/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 25th, 2021:

Starry Eyes

Artist: Roky Erickson

Album: Clear Night For Love

100 Years Ago

Artist: Rolling Stones

Album: Goats Head Soup

Destination

Artist: Buzz Kull

Album: New Kind of Cross

In Between Days

Artist: The Cure

Album: Standing On A Beach: The Singles

Lansana's Priestess

Artist: Donald Byrd

Album: Street Lady

Spank-a-lee

Artist: Herbie Hancock

Album: Thrust

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Artist: The Stooges

Album: The Stooges

Man Called Aerodynamics

Artist: Guided By Voices

Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars

Organ Smash/Cattle Drive

Artist: Man Or Astro-Man?

Album: Is It...Man Or Astro-Man?

Three Card Molly

Artist: Elvin Jones

Album: Genesis

Take The Time

Artist: Sequoyah Murray

Album: Before You Begin