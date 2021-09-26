© 2021
WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/25/21

Published September 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 25th, 2021:

Starry Eyes
Artist: Roky Erickson
Album: Clear Night For Love

100 Years Ago
Artist: Rolling Stones
Album: Goats Head Soup

Destination
Artist: Buzz Kull
Album: New Kind of Cross

In Between Days
Artist: The Cure
Album: Standing On A Beach: The Singles

Lansana's Priestess
Artist: Donald Byrd
Album: Street Lady

Spank-a-lee
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: Thrust

I Wanna Be Your Dog
Artist: The Stooges
Album: The Stooges

Man Called Aerodynamics
Artist: Guided By Voices
Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars

Organ Smash/Cattle Drive
Artist: Man Or Astro-Man?
Album: Is It...Man Or Astro-Man?

Three Card Molly
Artist: Elvin Jones
Album: Genesis

Take The Time
Artist: Sequoyah Murray
Album: Before You Begin

WAMC Listening Party
