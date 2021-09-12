WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/11/21
Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 11th, 2001:
I Was The Fool Beside You Too Long
Artist: Yo La Tengo
Album: Painful
Marianne
Artist: Mega Bog
Album: Happy Together
Get The Job Done
Artist: R. Stevie Moore
Album: What’s The Point?!!
Sensational Gravity Boy
Artist: Freedom Cruise
Album: Red Hot + Bothered
Mr. Soul
Artist: Buffalo Springfield
Album: Buffalo Springfield Again
Mr. Soul
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Trans
Go Up Moses
Artist: Roberta Flack
Album: Quiet Fire
2000 Light Years From Home
Artist: The Rolling Stones
Album: Their Satanic Majesty’s Request
Locusts
Artist: Widowspeak
Album: Almanac
Thurston’s Song
Artist: The Coachmen
Album: Failure To Thrive
Goo Goo Muck
Artist: The Cramps
Album: Psychedelic Jungle