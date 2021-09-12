WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/11/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 11th, 2001:

I Was The Fool Beside You Too Long

Artist: Yo La Tengo

Album: Painful

Marianne

Artist: Mega Bog

Album: Happy Together

Get The Job Done

Artist: R. Stevie Moore

Album: What’s The Point?!!

Sensational Gravity Boy

Artist: Freedom Cruise

Album: Red Hot + Bothered

Mr. Soul

Artist: Buffalo Springfield

Album: Buffalo Springfield Again

Mr. Soul

Artist: Neil Young

Album: Trans

Go Up Moses

Artist: Roberta Flack

Album: Quiet Fire

2000 Light Years From Home

Artist: The Rolling Stones

Album: Their Satanic Majesty’s Request

Locusts

Artist: Widowspeak

Album: Almanac

Thurston’s Song

Artist: The Coachmen

Album: Failure To Thrive

Goo Goo Muck

Artist: The Cramps

Album: Psychedelic Jungle