© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/11/21

Published September 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 11th, 2001:

I Was The Fool Beside You Too Long
Artist: Yo La Tengo
Album: Painful

Marianne
Artist: Mega Bog
Album: Happy Together

Get The Job Done
Artist: R. Stevie Moore
Album: What’s The Point?!!

Sensational Gravity Boy
Artist: Freedom Cruise
Album: Red Hot + Bothered

Mr. Soul
Artist: Buffalo Springfield
Album: Buffalo Springfield Again

Mr. Soul
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Trans

Go Up Moses
Artist: Roberta Flack
Album: Quiet Fire

2000 Light Years From Home
Artist: The Rolling Stones
Album: Their Satanic Majesty’s Request

Locusts
Artist: Widowspeak
Album: Almanac

Thurston’s Song
Artist: The Coachmen
Album: Failure To Thrive

Goo Goo Muck
Artist: The Cramps
Album: Psychedelic Jungle

WAMC Listening Party
Stay Connected