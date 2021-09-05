WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/4/21

September Gurls

Artist: Big Star

Album: Radio City

Hiroshima Mon Amour

Artist: Ultravox

Album: Three Into One

Barrytown

Artist: Steely Dan

Album: Pretzel Logic

Love Keeps Me Crying

Artist: Walter Wilson

Album: We're Gonna Have a Party: The Soul of Wand Records

Hot Sand

Artist: Piper

Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986

Night Time in the Switching Yard

Artist: Warren Zevon

Album: Excitable Boy

The Popcorn

Artist: James Brown

Album: The Popcorn

Lonesome Dog Blues

Artist: Lightning Hopkins

Album: Original Folk Blues

Don't Be Denied

Artist: Neil Young

Album: Time Fades Away

Jesus Gonna Be Here

Artist: Tom Waits

Album: Bone Machine

Backwater Blues

Artist: Dave Van Ronk

Album: Black Mountain Blues

Minstrel Boy

Artist: Bob Dylan

Album: Self Portrait

The Main Thing

Artist: Roxy Music

Album: Avalon

Have a Cigar

Artist: Pink Floyd

Album: Wish You Were Here