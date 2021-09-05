© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/4/21

Published September 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

September Gurls
Artist: Big Star
Album: Radio City

Hiroshima Mon Amour
Artist: Ultravox
Album: Three Into One

Barrytown
Artist: Steely Dan
Album: Pretzel Logic

Love Keeps Me Crying
Artist: Walter Wilson
Album: We're Gonna Have a Party: The Soul of Wand Records

Hot Sand
Artist: Piper
Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986

Night Time in the Switching Yard
Artist: Warren Zevon
Album: Excitable Boy

The Popcorn
Artist: James Brown
Album: The Popcorn

Lonesome Dog Blues
Artist: Lightning Hopkins
Album: Original Folk Blues

Don't Be Denied
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away

Jesus Gonna Be Here
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Bone Machine

Backwater Blues
Artist: Dave Van Ronk
Album: Black Mountain Blues

Minstrel Boy
Artist: Bob Dylan
Album: Self Portrait

The Main Thing
Artist: Roxy Music
Album: Avalon

Have a Cigar
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Wish You Were Here

WAMC Listening Party
Stay Connected