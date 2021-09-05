WAMC Listening Party Playlist 9/4/21
September Gurls
Artist: Big Star
Album: Radio City
Hiroshima Mon Amour
Artist: Ultravox
Album: Three Into One
Barrytown
Artist: Steely Dan
Album: Pretzel Logic
Love Keeps Me Crying
Artist: Walter Wilson
Album: We're Gonna Have a Party: The Soul of Wand Records
Hot Sand
Artist: Piper
Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986
Night Time in the Switching Yard
Artist: Warren Zevon
Album: Excitable Boy
The Popcorn
Artist: James Brown
Album: The Popcorn
Lonesome Dog Blues
Artist: Lightning Hopkins
Album: Original Folk Blues
Don't Be Denied
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away
Jesus Gonna Be Here
Artist: Tom Waits
Album: Bone Machine
Backwater Blues
Artist: Dave Van Ronk
Album: Black Mountain Blues
Minstrel Boy
Artist: Bob Dylan
Album: Self Portrait
The Main Thing
Artist: Roxy Music
Album: Avalon
Have a Cigar
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Wish You Were Here