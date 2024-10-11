The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ian, David

(Airs 10/11/24 @ 3 p.m. & 10/13/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, WAMC News Director Ian Pickus, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Ian and David talk about whether people recognize the difference between for profit and non-profit journalism, how we're covering the disinformation about hurricane Helen and Milton, Chris Wallace leaving Fox for CNN, and much more.