The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published December 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/29/23 @ 3 p.m. & 12/31/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about the best and worst of the news media in 2023, a tribute to a local reporter, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
