© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project #1682 - Mike, Rosemary, Ian

By David Guistina
Published August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/27/23 @ 6 p.m. & 08/28/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Mike, Rosemary, and Ian talk about covering people who are vulnerable, whether former President Donald Trump’s trials should be televised, and more.

Tags
The Media Project Rosemary ArmaoMike Spainian pickusDavid GuistinaDonald Trump
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina