The Media Project #1682 - Mike, Rosemary, Ian

(Airs 08/27/23 @ 6 p.m. & 08/28/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Mike, Rosemary, and Ian talk about covering people who are vulnerable, whether former President Donald Trump’s trials should be televised, and more.

