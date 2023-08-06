The Media Project #1679 - Judy, Rosemary, Rex, Ian

(Airs 08/06/23 @ 6 p.m. & 08/07/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at UAlbany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Rosemary, Rex and Ian talk about why so many people are now choosing to avoid the news, coverage of the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump, and more.