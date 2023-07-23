The Media Project #1677 - Rosemary, Judy, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 07/23/23 @ 6 p.m. & 07/24/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara and Rex talk about whether journalists should pay their sources, minimizing harm in reporting, and much more.