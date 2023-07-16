© 2023
The Media Project #1676 - Judy, Rosemary, Rex, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published July 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/16/23 @ 6 p.m. & 07/17/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project Judy, Rosemary, Rex and Barbara talk about the New York Times getting rid of its sports news, the impact of media layoffs on the future of journalism , and more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
