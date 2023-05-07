© 2023
The Media Project #1666 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Ira

By David Guistina
Published May 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/07/23 @ 6 p.m. & 05/08/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira discuss the upcoming town hall with Donald Trump and whether CNN should be hosting it, journalists concerns about press freedoms, and much more.

The Media Project
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina