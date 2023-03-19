The Media Project #1659 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

(Airs 03/19/23 @ 6 p.m. & 03/20/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about Sunshine Week and journalists constant battle to get government to release public information, an Axios reporter who was fired for calling a press release from Florida Governor DeSantis’ office propaganda, and much more.