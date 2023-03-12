The Media Project #1658 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Ira

(Airs 03/12/23 @ 6 p.m. & 03/13/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about the latest on the Dominion lawsuit against Fox news, 2024 campaign coverage, whether the headlines about the dangers of traveling to Mexico are overblown, and much more.

