The Media Project #1656 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

By David Guistina
Published February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST

 (Airs 02/26/23 @ 6 p.m. & 02/27/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex, and Ira talk about the scandal involving Fox news, CNN’s Don Lemon being temporarily benched for on-air sexist comments, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
