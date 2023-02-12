The Media Project #1654 - Alan, Rex, Ira, Judy

(Airs 02/12/23 @ 6 p.m. & 02/13/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Ira and Judy talk about coverage of the Chinese spy balloon, President Biden’s State of the Union Address, newsrooms moving beyond objectivity, and much more.

