The Media Project #1651 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

By David Guistina
Published January 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about whether there should be a comedian on CNN Prime Time, coverage of the Biden classified documents case, how to spell turkey, and much more.

