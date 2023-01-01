© 2023
The Media Project #1648 - Rex, Judy, Rosemary

Published January 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/01/23 @ 6 p.m. & 01/02/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about whether increasing media consolidation is a good thing, harassment facing journalists, the loss of newspapers in rural areas, and much more.

