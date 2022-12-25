The Media Project #1646 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rex

(Airs 12/18/22 @ 6 p.m. & 12/19/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Ira and Rex talk about what’s happening at Twitter, and possibly journalism, under the leadership of Elon Musk, the peril journalists face around the world, a new female editor at the Wall Street Journal, and much more.