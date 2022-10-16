The Media Project #1637 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Barbara

(Airs 10/16/22 @ 6 p.m. & 10/17/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Barbara talk about how journalism is failing the electorate ahead of the midterm elections, whether journalists are biased toward the U.S. and its allies when reporting on war, and much more.

