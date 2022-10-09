The Media Project #1636 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

(Airs 10/09/22 @ 6 p.m. & 10/10/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Ira talk about former President Trump suing CNN for defamation, the dedication of journalists during Hurricane Ian, the future of journalism, and more.