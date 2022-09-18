© 2022
The Media Project

The Media Project #1633

Published September 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/18/22 @ 6 p.m. & 09/19/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany, WAMC’s News Director Ian Pickus, and the Empire Report’s JP Miller. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Barbara Ian, and JP talk about how to report on a famous person, whether reporters should withhold information for their books, what goes wrong on Tick Tok and the media, and much more.

