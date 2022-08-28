© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mediaproject-color-large-2.png
The Media Project

The Media Project #1630 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Ira

Published August 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/28/22 @ 6 p.m. & 08/29/22 @ 3 p.m.)The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about how the media can respond to Republican media restrictions, whether Facebook and Google should pay newspapers for using their content, and much more.

The Media Project
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina