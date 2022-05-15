The Media Project #1615 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara

(Airs 05/15/22 @ 6 p.m. & 05/16/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, former Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Rosemary Armao, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary, and Barbara talk about whether former President Trump will return to Twitter after Elon Musk said he would be welcome back, coverage of the of top secret intelligence leaks the U.S. is providing Ukraine, the Pulitzer prizes, and much more.