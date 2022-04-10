The Media Project #1610 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Ira

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events hosted by former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith. This week’s panel features WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. This week Rex, Alan, Judy and Ira discuss White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s alleged plan to depart for MSNBC, and the “revolving door” from government service to media. The panel also shares their thoughts on how public and legal notices should be disseminated to the public, and much more.

