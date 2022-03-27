The Media Project #1608 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Ian

(Airs 03/27/22 @ 6 p.m. & 03/28/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Ira, Rosemary and Ian talk about how the media is covering the war in Ukraine and the Supreme Court hearings, and whether profanity has become more acceptable in the media.